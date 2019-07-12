A Visit to Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways has just introduced the B787 Dreamliner on its Dublin-Abu Dhabi route. Ian Bloomfield experienced the upgraded Business Class on a recent flight.

Abu Dhabi in June may not be every one’s idea of a great place to visit, with temperatures in the mid to high 40s. However, Karen Maloney of Etihad Airways made sure this was a more than pleasant experience for the introduction of the B787 Dreamliner to the Dublin route this month.

Travelling to Abu Dhabi on the B777-300, the journey commenced in Business Class and, with a 1x2x1 configuration and 40 lie-flat seats, comfort was the bi word for the seven-hour flight. All seats have access to the aisle. Service from the excellent crew was first class, who all made the serious business of enjoying the Etihad hospitality of champagne, wine and a great menu served any time you required. The menu was a four-course meal with plenty of options including an all-day selection.

In spite of the seven hour journey we arrived in Abu Dhabi Airport well fed, watered and refreshed by a good rest. A great start to a special experience in the Middle East.

Etihad Airways Innovation Centre

One of the highlights of the trip was the visit to Etihad Airways’ Innovation Centre and meeting with Stephen Pierce from Ireland who is Manager Communications, Corporate Affairs, who gave a comprehensive overview of the training centre for Etihad crew. There were mock ups of both the B777-300 and B787 Dreamliner, which recently joined the Irish route. Every aspect of crew training takes place at the centre, with special emphasis on safety.

Midfield Airport, the new International Airport in Abu Dhabi, will open late 2019, continue phased development into 2020, and will keep Etihad Airways leading the way in the air to Abu Dhabi.

Etihad has a twice daily service from Dublin to Abu Dhabi from 27 June to 15 September using the B777-300 and B787-9 Dreamliner and then going back to daily using the B777-300.

Abu Dhabi

A comprehensive guided tour of Abu Dhabi was led by Anne Marshall from the Department Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and included Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn and Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque. The tour also included a visit to Warner Bros. World on Yas Island.