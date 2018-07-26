News

Etihad to Cut ex-Dublin Flights to One Daily with a B777-300ER

The existing Etihad Airways Dublin-Abu Dhabi twice daily A330-200 service will, from 15th January 2019, become a once daily B777-300ER service.

The B777-300ER is configured to carry 412 passengers, with 28 in Business Class and 384 in Economy Class. Due to the higher capacity of the Boeing wide-body aircraft, seat capacity between Abu Dhabi and Dublin will see a reduction of only 20%, but it reduces the connectivity options that passengers had under the two flights per day schedule and can lead to longer layover times while transiting through Abu Dhabi.

 Etihad said that, along with travel agency partners, it will work closely with any passengers affected to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and to re-accommodate them on alternative flights. 

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

