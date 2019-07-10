Etihad Introduces the B-787 Dreamliner on Dublin-Abu Dhabi Route

Karen Maloney and Etihad team were on hand recently at Dublin Airport to brief the media and the travel trade on the new Boeing 787 -Dreamliner, which will operate on the Dublin to Abu Dhabi route four times per week.

Etihad Airways, has increased frequency on its Dublin to Abu Dhabi route during the busy summer season. The airline will fly to Abu Dhabi up to twice daily, with four additional services, operated by the latest Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The additional flights will depart Dublin in the evening, complementing the existing daily morning departure linking Dublin and Abu Dhabi. The two-class 787-9s are configured with 299 seats – 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Ireland is an incredibly important market for Etihad and one that we are proud to have served since 2007. Our services from Dublin connect guests to key markets in Asia, Africa, the Indian subcontinent and of course Australia, one of our largest connecting markets from Dublin. The progressive roll-out of Boeing 787s to key destinations across our network will allow us to enhance our inflight experience, enabling our guests to enjoy the most highly customised Dreamliner cabins in the world.

“These aircraft are quickly becoming the backbone of the Etihad fleet and feature upgraded entertainment systems and connectivity, and of course all our guests will experience our acclaimed service and hospitality. We look forward to our guests experiencing our latest products and choosing to visit Abu Dhabi for their next holiday”

Abu Dhabi offers visitors the chance to explore cultural highlights, impressive architecture and world-class theme parks, as well as striking beaches and desert landscapes. The city appeals to solo travelers and couples in search of unique travel experiences as well as families looking to create extraordinary memories, making it the perfect holiday destination.

Etihad Airways is offering a free two-night stopover in the Emirati capital to all travellers flying to international destinations via Abu Dhabi. The free Abu Dhabi stopover promotion is available for bookings online through etihad.com, or via a travel agent, made by 1 December, for travel until 31 December 2019.

Guests can choose from a range of 15 hotels located across the city and experience all that Abu Dhabi has to offer, from cultural masterpieces to architectural highlights and natural landscapes to theme park attractions and sports activities.

Etihad Airways’ modern fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft features innovative, award-winning cabin designs and products, complemented by the airline’s acclaimed service and hospitality offering. Flights to Rome include Food and Beverage Managers in Business Class and a Flying Nanny in Economy Class to provide extra specialised care for families with young children.

The Business Studios offer direct aisle access, a fully-flat bed of up to 80.5 inches in length, and an increase of 20 per cent in personal space. Upholstered in fine Poltrona Frau Leather, the Business Studio is equipped with an in-seat massage and pneumatic cushion control system which enables guests to adjust the firmness and comfort of their seat.

Each Business Studio has an 18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling headsets. Guests can also enjoy mobile connectivity, onboard Wi-Fi and seven satellite channels of live TV.

Economy Smart Seats provide enhanced comfort with a unique ‘fixed wing’ headrest, adjustable lumbar support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches and an 11.1” personal TV monitor on each seat. The aircraft has been designed with enhancements including humidity controls while air pressure levels are set to ensure a smoother flight, allowing guests to arrive feeling fresher.

The airline’s Boeing 787 fleet is equipped with the latest inflight entertainment system featuring over 750 hours of movies and programmes, as well as hundreds of music choices and a selection of games for both adults and children.