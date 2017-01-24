News

Etihad Airways Moves to Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport

Etihad Airways has announced the official move to Terminal 1 at Dublin Airport from Tuesday 24th January 2017. The announcement follows extensive investment in passenger and retail facilities by daa. The move to T1 comes ahead of the introduction of an additional daily service between Dublin and Abu Dhabi in April, increasing frequency to 14 flights a week.

The additional flight from Terminal 1 will give Etihad Airways guests even greater access to destinations including Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Manila, via Abu Dhabi.

Beatrice Cosgrove, General Manager for Etihad Airways in Ireland, said: “We are already looking forward to welcoming guests to our new home in Terminal 1 later this month. 2017 will be an important year in our history as we celebrate 10 years of flying guests from Ireland to the world.

With our second daily operation from the 1st April, it reflects Etihad Airways’ long-term commitment to the route and the strength of the market here in Ireland presently.”

The Etihad Airways lounge for First Class, Business, Platinum and Gold frequent flyers offers renowned world class services and facilities, similar to those found in a 5-star boutique hotel. The lounge will not be affected by the move as this area is ideally located airside between Terminal 1 and 2.

Dublin Airport has invested €10 million to transform the arrivals hall, departures floor and façade of Terminal 1, resulting in a total rejuvenation of the space. The bright welcoming arrivals hall and upgraded departures floor are a welcome place for Etihad guests travelling or returning from their chosen destination.

Karen Maloney and Beatrice Cosgrove, Etihad Airways

