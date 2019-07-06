Etihad Seeks Account Manager in Corporate Sales

Etihad Airways is appointing someone to join the global sales team as Corporate Account Manager. The successful candidate will perform, co-ordinate and execute sales activities for assigned accounts and will overview and monitor the market and the competitors to ensure established company sales targets are reached contributing to company revenue objectives achievement. The role will be based in Dublin. Send applications including CV to Kmaloney@etihad.ae by 22 July 2019.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage a portfolio of TMC partners and corporate accounts to identify and grow all business opportunities to achieve revenue targets.

Source, identify and secure new business opportunities for Etihad.

Execute strategic business plans to drive performance, monitor activity and performance through dynamic account development plans achieving long-term commitment to Etihad.

Create monthly business plans to include sales actions and sales call plans to meet sales targets.

Establish strong relationships at all levels with accounts to ensure opportunities are leveraged and targets achieved.

Negotiate and manage commercial agreements with assigned accounts aligned to achieve overall sales target.

Analyse data through effective use of corporate management information systems to optimise portfolio performance and identify new business opportunities.

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

Minimum Diploma (two years or more)

Minimum three years’ sales experience, preferably in account management

SKILLS