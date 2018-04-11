News

Etihad Suspends Flights to Perth, Australia, and to Edinburgh

Etihad Suspends Flights to Perth, Australia, and to Edinburgh

Etihad Airways has issued a notice to the trade informing them of the suspension of some flights from Abu Dhabi to Edinburgh in Scotland and Perth in Australia.

The notice states: “As part of an ongoing review of our network performance, flights from Abu Dhabi to Perth will be suspended, effective from 1st October 2018. Along with our travel agency partners, we will work closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and re-accommodate them on alternative flights.

“The cancellation of the Perth route is one of several adjustments that we are making to our network in 2018 to improve system profitability. Etihad Airways is grateful to the city of Perth and its authorities, Perth Airport, local businesses, the travel trade, and the travelling public, for their partnership throughout the years of our operations.”

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

