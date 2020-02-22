eTravel is Third Europcar Sign Up Winner

Last week’s winner of this month’s Europcar Sign Up promotion was eTravel in Dublin. There is now only this week left on the €100 sign-up campaign before the big €500 draw takes place next week. All Europcar bookings made before the end of February earn a ticket for the big draw.

The first week’s winner of a €100 One4all voucher was Arrow Tours in Drogheda and the second winner was Centre Travel in Dundalk.

Simply sign up your agency by emailing europcarie@discovertheworld.com to request a sign up form.

Every Europcar booking made before the end of February 2020 will be entered in the draw to win a €500 One4all voucher (terms and conditions apply). Bookings can be made on your GDS or www.click4wheels.com