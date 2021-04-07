EU Approves €4bn Aid Package for Air France

The European Union has given the green light to a French government plan to help out Air France to the tune of €4 billion. In return for the aid, the airline has to give up 18 slots a day at Paris Orly Airport.

The agreement has come after weeks of negotiation, with EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager saying in a statement: “This gives competing carriers the chance to expand their activities at this airport, ensuring fair prices and increased choice for European consumers.”

Like all other carriers, Air France has had a torrid 2020, posting a €7.1 billion loss. The funding will benefit Air France alone and won’t be shared with its alliance partner KLM.

(Photo by Vincent Genevay)