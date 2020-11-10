News

EU Traffic Light System Brings Little Change for Travel

EU Traffic Light System Brings Little Change for Travel

The EU’s traffic light system, in which EU/EEA countries and the UK, and regions within those countries, are categorised as green, orange or red depending on their Covid-19 risk levels, came into operation at midnight on Sunday 8 November. However, only one country is currently green, two others are orange, and Government advice continues to be against ‘non-essential’ international travel.

Maps are published by the ECDC every Thursday in support of the Council Recommendation that was adopted by EU Member States on 13 October 2020. The maps are based on data reported by EU Member States to The European Surveillance System (TESSy) database by 23:59 every Tuesday.

Areas are marked in the following colours:

  • Green if the 14-day notification rate is lower than 25 cases per 100,000 and the test positivity rate is below 4%
  • Orange if the 14-day notification rate is lower than 50 cases per 100,000 but the test positivity rate is 4% or higher or, if the 14-day notification rate is between 25 and 150 cases per 100,000 and the test positivity rate is below 4%
  • Red if the 14-day notification rate is 50 cases per 100,000 or higher and the test positivity rate is 4% or higher or if the 14-day notification rate is higher than 150 cases per 100,000
  • Grey if there is insufficient information or if the testing rate is lower than 300 cases per 100,000

Combined indicator: 14-day notification rate, testing rate and test positivity at 5 November 2020

Currently the Republic of Ireland is red, with a 14-day rate of 168.5. Northern Ireland is grey as there is no data available on the number of tests performed. Only Greenland is in the green category, with Norway, Finland, the Azores, and parts of Greece orange. All other areas are red, except Liechtenstein and Slovakia, which are also grey. (NB: Switzerland is not included in the system.)

Restrictions on Travel

People arriving in Ireland from green regions can enter the State without restricting their movements or undergoing a test. Passengers arriving from orange regions can avoid the restriction if they have a negative coronavirus test result taken no earlier than three days prior to departure. Those arriving from red regions (except Northern Ireland) are required to restrict their movements for two weeks. However, the level of follow-up checks continues to be poor.

Anyone arriving from Denmark must restrict their movements for two weeks regardless of the traffic light rating, over concerns about the new strain of Covid-19 in mink that has spread to humans.

Passengers travelling on certain essential functions do not have to restrict their movements. This includes essential workers, journeys for imperative business or family reasons (for example, attending a funeral), and essential medical reasons for travel.

The Government has said that by December people coming from red regions will be able to be tested here after five days, but continues to be indecisive about providing tests on arrival at all airports and ports.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

Related Items

More in News

Donaghadee-based Tour Operator Acetours Ceases Trading

Neil SteedmanNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Remember – the ITAA Benevolent Fund is There to Help

Neil SteedmanNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Turkish Airlines offer upgrades and lounge access for Irish travel agents

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Aer Lingus Statement re Traffic Light System

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Wendy Wu have free flights for travel in 2021 and 2022

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport Launches Covid-19 Testing for Guests

Neil SteedmanNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Reunite Safely with Loved Ones in Dubai this Winter from €499 with Emirates

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

New Look For Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Hertz voted ‘Ireland’s Leading Car Rental Company at the annual World Travel Awards

Michael FloodNovember 10, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland