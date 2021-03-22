Euromonitor and WTM Webinar on Prospects for Global Travel

Leading market research firm Euromonitor International will host a webinar with WTM Global to discuss the prospects for the global travel and tourism market.

Called ‘Travel Industry Update with Euromonitor 2021’, the webinar will feature Caroline Bremner, Head of Travel and Tourism Research at Euromonitor International. The virtual event will take place on 25th March, 2021, starting at 2pm GMT on WTM Global Hub [www.hub.wtm.com]

With almost 25 years of experience at Euromonitor International, Bremner is a regular commentator on trends for World Travel Market.

She will present the findings of Euromonitor International’s Travel Forecast Model, which predicts that global inbound tourism spending will recover by 2022 at the earliest – as long as mass vaccinations and testing enable travel to resume safely.

“World inbound tourism spending collapsed by -57% in 2020, and our forecast expects it to rebound by 82% in 2021,” she said.

“In our most pessimistic scenario, spending growth is predicted to rise by 40% in 2021, leading to a more prolonged recovery timeline, returning to pre-crisis levels by 2024.”

She will also discuss Euromonitor International’s recent Voice of the Consumer global survey, which found that 65% of consumers remain concerned about climate change.

“Consumers are increasingly interested in having a positive impact on the environment through day-to-day actions,” added Bremner.

“France and Germany show high levels of interest in sustainable travel.”

Caroline Bremner said: “Using Euromonitor’s research, I will outline the outlook for recovery in different regions – and pinpoint opportunities as the market looks to ‘build back better’.

“Consumer attitudes have changed during the pandemic so we will look at how travel businesses can adapt, while accelerating their digital and sustainable transformation.

“We’ll showcase noteworthy case studies to illustrate the most crucial trends and inspire others to seize opportunities in the coming months.”

Claude Blanc, WTM Portfolio Director, said: “WTM Portfolio has been at the forefront of shaping the travel industry’s revival and this Euromonitor webinar is our latest online forum for professionals to hear up-to-the-minute global research and find out how to capitalise on the pent-up demand from consumers.

“We have been working with governments and the private sector around the world to create a safer, smarter and greener travel and tourism industry.

“As well as post-COVID protocols, travel companies have to deal with environmental, technological and political challenges, so this Euromonitor webinar will be an essential event for our colleagues in the sector as we all navigate the roadmap to recovery.”

Register Here: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=8112206241932615

#ittnswitchedon