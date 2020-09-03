News

Europa Hotel to host three Van Morrison concerts this October

Europa Hotel to host three Van Morrison concerts this October

Just days after his 75th birthday, rock legend Van Morrison has confirmed a return to live performing in Ireland with a series of socially-distanced shows at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in October.

The socially-distanced concerts will take place over three nights on October 29, 30 and 31 at the world-famous hotel, which is part of the Hastings Hotels group.

Tickets will be sold in pairs or by tables of eight and the maximum number at each show will be 184 as part of measures to adhere to social distancing legislation in Northern Ireland.

The performance with the Belfast native will be preceded by a drinks reception and two-course supper showcasing the best of Northern Ireland produce.
Ticket prices for the first two rows are available at £250 per person, or £2,000 for a table of eight, and all other tickets are £150 per person or £1,200 per table of eight

The world-famous four-star Europa Hotel is located in the heart of Belfast City Centre and offers a choice of 272 hotel rooms – including 92 executive bedrooms and suites.
The elegant decor, contemporary bistro, bustling bar and relaxing piano bar lounge make it the hotel of choice for business and leisure guests visiting Belfast.

Due to its prime location, the Europa Hotel is a short distance from many of Belfast’s top visitor attractions including the Ulster Museum, Grand Opera House and Titanic Belfast.

Hastings Hotels has been voted Ireland’s best luxury hotel group for the past two years.

The Hastings collection has seven hotels, including the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa, the world-famous Europa Hotel, the four-star Stormont Hotel and Northern Ireland’s largest new hotel The Grand Central Hotel.

Tickets for the Van Morrison concerts can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

United Helps Customers Navigate Travel Restrictions with Online Interactive Map

Neil SteedmanSeptember 4, 2020
Read More

CAR Advises King Travel Has Ceased to Trade

Neil SteedmanSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

Accor strengthens luxury team in Scotland and Ireland

Michael FloodSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

ITAA Postpones Annual Conference Until April 2021

Neil SteedmanSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

United Airlines Permanently Eliminates Change Fees Within USA

Neil SteedmanSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

Black Diamond Announces Third Instalment of Destination Webinar Series

Neil SteedmanSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

Lufthansa Group announces worldwide fare restructure eliminating rebooking fees

Michael FloodSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

Emirates resumes flights to Bangkok from September

Michael FloodSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

British Airways launches September sale

Michael FloodSeptember 1, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland