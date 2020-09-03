Europa Hotel to host three Van Morrison concerts this October

Just days after his 75th birthday, rock legend Van Morrison has confirmed a return to live performing in Ireland with a series of socially-distanced shows at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in October.

The socially-distanced concerts will take place over three nights on October 29, 30 and 31 at the world-famous hotel, which is part of the Hastings Hotels group.

Tickets will be sold in pairs or by tables of eight and the maximum number at each show will be 184 as part of measures to adhere to social distancing legislation in Northern Ireland.

The performance with the Belfast native will be preceded by a drinks reception and two-course supper showcasing the best of Northern Ireland produce.

Ticket prices for the first two rows are available at £250 per person, or £2,000 for a table of eight, and all other tickets are £150 per person or £1,200 per table of eight

Tickets for the Van Morrison concerts can be purchased through Ticketmaster.