Europcar and Worldchoice Ireland Sign Preferred Supplier Agreement

Europcar and Worldchoice Ireland have signed a Preferred Supplier Agreement that will give Worldchoice members access to Europcar Public Rates and the new Europcar EP15 product in over 140 countries worldwide.

Carol Anne O’Neill, Commercial Manager, Worldchoice Ireland, said: “Europcar is one of the leading global car hire providers and we are delighted to include them as a ‘preferred trading partner’ and provide our members with the benefits of a great commercial opportunity in the car hire market.”

Clem Walshe, Travel Trade Sales & Marketing Ireland, Europcar, added: “We are looking forward to working with Worldchoice members and helping them to develop their car hire business over the coming months. Our user-friendly Click4Wheels site is a fantastic trade-only system that makes booking car hire easy for sales staff.”

Agents can request a Europcar trade registration form providing access to exclusive global car hire rates via the Click4wheels systems by emailing  europcarie@discovertheworld.com

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

