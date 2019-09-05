News

European Commission Extends Deadline for UK-EU Flight Operations

Yesterday, 4 September, the European Commission published an update on preparing for Brexit that included extension of Regulation (EU) 2019/502 until 24 October 2020, thus ensuring continuing basic air connectivity between the UK and the EU. Under previous legislation the deadline was March 2020.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA’s Chief Executive, said: “ABTA has been pushing hard for this extension, which is to the mutual benefit of UK customers and the EU, and we are encouraged that the European Commission has responded today by extending the deadline. This legislation was originally passed as a contingency measure in the event of a no-deal scenario – an extension until at least October 2020 will give customers much needed confidence in making their travel plans.”

The EC update also extended Regulation (EU) 2019/501, ensuring continuing basic road freight and road passenger connectivity between the UK and EU until 31 July 2020.

