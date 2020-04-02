European Commission Update on Package Travel Directive

19.3.2020 (revised version, replaces the version of 5.3.2020)

INFORMATION ON THE PACKAGE TRAVEL DIRECTIVE IN CONNECTION WITH THE COVID-19

1

To fight against further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, national governments have introduced different measures, including travel restrictions and border controls. This has led to mass cancellations of already booked holidays. If you have booked a package tour (i.e. a combination of at least two travel services, e.g. transport and accommodation) and you have not yet left for your trip, consult the travel advice of your national authorities and contact your tour operator or travel agency.

2

Travel advice is a national competence that is being updated as the situation changes. The list of EU Member States’ travel advice is available at: https://ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/travel- advice-list.pdf

3

According to the Directive on Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements, the organiser of a package can cancel the trip without penalty if he is prevented from performing the contract because of “unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances”. The organiser must inform the traveller without undue delay about the cancellation (Article 12(3) of the Package Travel Directive).

The traveller can cancel the trip without penalty if there are “unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances occurring at the place of destination or its immediate vicinity and significantly affecting the performance of the package, or which significantly affect the carriage of passengers to the destination” (Article 12(2) of the Package Travel Directive).

‘Unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances’ means a situation beyond the control of the party who invokes such a situation and the consequences of which could not have been avoided even if all reasonable measures had been taken. Significant risks to human health, such as the outbreak of a serious disease like the COVID-19 at the travel destination or its immediate vicinity usually qualify as such unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances.

The assessment whether those circumstances significantly affect the performance of the package must be made on a case-by-case basis.

An official travel warning of national authorities is an important indicator that the package travel contract can be cancelled due to unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances impacting the performance of the trip. This also applies where public authorities prohibit certain travels or ban entry.

This document is not legally binding and provides only guidance. It has not been formally adopted or endorsed by the European Commission and cannot be regarded as an official position of the European Commission. It only reflects the views of the Commission’s Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers. The authoritative interpretation of Union law remains within the sole remit of the Court of Justice of the European Union.