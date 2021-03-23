European Travel Commission to Host Virtual Travel Trade Show in China

The European Travel Commission (ETC) is holding the first EUROPE Virtual Travel Trade Show in China from 19-23 April, bringing together European destinations and travel companies with buyers in China, to prepare for the successful recovery of Chinese tourism to Europe. The event is co-funded by the European Union.

This first-of-its-kind event seeks to educate and establish meaningful partnerships with the Chinese travel trade regarding European destinations and experiences, showcase Europe’s readiness to welcome Chinese travellers back when the time is right, and highlight the European tourism industry’s commitment to health and safety protocols.

The European exhibitors include tourism boards, hotels, transportation companies, tour operators, and retailers. The four Irish exhibitors are Tourism Ireland, Causey Farm, Newbridge Silverware Visitor Centre and Rachel Sunshine International Ltd.

The B2B event will connect European destinations and their local partners with more than 200 pre-qualified Chinese buyers for 1-on-1 virtual meetings via video call and chat on any device – desktop computer, mobile or WeChat.

The show will focus on three main themes: Creative Cities, Nature, and History.

These themes will be reflected in the exhibitors’ digital resources provided to the Chinese travel trade, as well as during the event’s conference sessions. Spread over three days, the New Horizons Forum will feature industry experts from both China and Europe, for high-level discussions on the future of tourism. Conference sessions include keynote speeches from ETC Executive Director, Eduardo Santander, and from two distinguished Chinese officials: President of China Tourism Academy, Dai Bin, and Secretary General of China Association of Travel Services, Sun Guizhen.

The program also features two panel discussions on “Where Is China’s Tourism Market Heading Post-Pandemic” and “Experience-focused and Customised Travel for FITs”, with the aim of generating ideas on how Europe can seize the opportunity to capture early market share when travel resumes.

Registration is free.

(Main image: Chinese tourists in Prague; photo by Gene Parulis)