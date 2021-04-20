Eva Air Earns WTTC’s Safe Travels Stamp

Taiwan’s leading independent airline, EVA Air, has been certified by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) with a SafeTravels stamp.This is a move that other airlines should consider, by becoming an official member of this international safe travel reception service.

The flight service will operate from London Heathrow Airport and will initially fly non-stop to Taipei. On behalf of the WTTC, Taipei City Government awarded SafeTravels stamps to 35 organisations, including hotels, travel agencies and exhibition centres. EVA Spokesman David Chen accepted the stamp from Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je on behalf of the airline. EVA Air is now an official member of the international safe travel reception service chain.

United Kingdom-based WTTC worked with health professionals and other industry associations to develop protocols and establish common standards designed to help safeguard the workforce and travellers as the globe’s new normal evolves. The SafeTravels Stamp enables travellers to recognise destinations and businesses worldwide that have adopted these standardised global health and hygiene protocols.

WTTC has awarded SafeTravels stamps to more than 250 destinations around the world, including to Taipei City in February 2021. It also authorised Taipei City to lead its region’s tourism sector in obtaining international safe travel stamps.

