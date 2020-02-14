Ex-Cobh Mini-Cruise on Anthem of the Seas with Lee Travel

Lee Travel / Heffernan’s Travel in Cork City have an allocation of guestrooms on Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum-class Anthem of the Seas for a three-night mini-cruise on 21 April ex Cobh via Le Havre (with optional excursion to Paris at a supplement) to Southampton, from €599 per person sharing plus gratuities of €39 per person. There are only a few guestrooms remaining.

The price includes:

Three-night cruise ex-Cobh in a Deck 11 balcony guestroom onboard Anthem of the Seas

All meals on board (supplements may apply to specialty restaurants)

Broadway show

Transfer from Southampton

Flight Uk-Cork with 10kg carry-on bag

Taxes, port taxes and charges

The price excludes: