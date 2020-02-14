News

Ex-Cobh Mini-Cruise on Anthem of the Seas with Lee Travel

Lee Travel / Heffernan’s Travel in Cork City have an allocation of guestrooms on Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum-class Anthem of the Seas for a three-night mini-cruise on 21 April ex Cobh via Le Havre (with optional excursion to Paris at a supplement) to Southampton, from €599 per person sharing plus gratuities of €39 per person. There are only a few guestrooms remaining.

The price includes:

  • Three-night cruise ex-Cobh in a Deck 11 balcony guestroom onboard Anthem of the Seas
  • All meals on board (supplements may apply to specialty restaurants)
  • Broadway show
  • Transfer from Southampton
  • Flight Uk-Cork with 10kg carry-on bag
  • Taxes, port taxes and charges

The price excludes:

  • Checked-in luggage
  • Alcoholic drinks
  • Spa treatments
  • Cruise gratuities at €13 per person per day
  • Travel insurance

Sky Bar, Anthem of the Seas

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

