Ex-Cobh Mini-Cruise on Anthem of the Seas with Lee Travel

Lee Travel / Heffernan’s Travel in Cork City have an allocation of guestrooms on Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum-class Anthem of the Seas for a three-night mini-cruise on 21 April ex Cobh via Le Havre (with optional excursion to Paris at a supplement) to Southampton, from €599 per person sharing plus gratuities of €39 per person. There are only a few guestrooms remaining.
The price includes:
- Three-night cruise ex-Cobh in a Deck 11 balcony guestroom onboard Anthem of the Seas
- All meals on board (supplements may apply to specialty restaurants)
- Broadway show
- Transfer from Southampton
- Flight Uk-Cork with 10kg carry-on bag
- Taxes, port taxes and charges
The price excludes:
- Checked-in luggage
- Alcoholic drinks
- Spa treatments
- Cruise gratuities at €13 per person per day
- Travel insurance
YouTube
RSS