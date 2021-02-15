Ex-Visit California Trade Head Launches Rocket Travel Marketing

Mark Meredith, Visit California’s former Travel Trade Director, UK & Ireland today launched Rocket Travel Marketing, an all-new agency specialising in bespoke sales and marketing solutions for the domestic and international travel industry.

Rocket Travel Marketing offers hotels, destination marketing organisations and other tourism-related businesses entirely flexible project-specific or retained services including representation, marketing, business development and events management. In partnership with a small network of exceptionally talented and trusted communications experts, Rocket is also able to provide clients with services including PR and content creation.

Meredith, who was already handling European business development for New Jersey-based mobile learning and virtual events specialist TravPRO Mobile on a consultancy basis, will continue to do so under the new agency name. Rocket has also been working on communications projects for London-based Skylord Travel/SoftCloud and Rebelle Surf Adventures of County Sligo, Republic of Ireland.

Meredith had headed up the trade team on the Visit California UK & Ireland account at Black Diamond since 2016 and was instrumental in the agency retaining its flagship account in December 2019. Meredith left the agency in 2020 after Visit California paused activity in international markets following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had previously held strategic and senior roles with TUI Travel, Virgin Holidays and Dubai-based lead generation specialist Clicksco.

During his time with Visit California, Meredith successfully developed partnerships with Flight Centre, Elegant Resorts and Travel Counsellors, launched the California STAR online training program, and in 2017 took 100 agents to California for the 10thAnniversary ofSuperFAM. He also played an integral role in Visit California’s global luxury initiative, ideating and hosting a luxury trade engagement platformat Soho Farmhouse and representing the Golden State at ILTM, Private Luxury Forum and Virtuoso Travel Week.

Keen to play its part in the industry’s recovery, Rocket is offering prospective clients free, no obligation consultation workshops until 12 March 2021. For more information, contact info@rocketlondon.co.uk.

Mark is a longstanding and popular figure with the Irish travel trade, and we at ITTN wish him every success in this exciting new chapter of his 20-plus-years working in travel!

About Rocket Travel Marketing

Rocket Travel Marketing is a boutique, UK-based sales and marketing agency that delivers creative and effective campaigns for hotels, destinations, and other global tourism-related businesses. Rocket services include representation, communications, marketing, business development, events management and consultancy. Rocket works with clients on a project or retained basis. For more information on how Rocket helps clients grow, visit www.rocketlondon.co.uk.

Contacts:

Mark Meredith – Founder

mark@rocketlondon.co.uk

07775771590