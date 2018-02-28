Expand Your Product Offering with Flexible Autos Scooter Rental

Does your client fancy trying something different? Then why not offer them scooter rental? Flexible Autos is delighted to offer this product, which is available on our website: www.flexibleautos.com
This product is available in:
- France – Nice and Paris
- Italy – Milan, Rome and Sardinia
- Portugal – Lisbon
- Spain – Barcelona, Formentera, Gran-Canaria, Granada, Ibiza, Madrid, Malaga, Mallorca, Menorca and Tenerife
Flexible Autos partners with Cooltra for scooter rental and locations for pick-up and drop-off of scooters are centrally located where available. The product is commissionable and is pre-bookable and pre-pay is also offered.
