Expedia Now Offers Hotels in Cuba Through Global Platforms

Expedia has announced that travellers can now book hotels in Cuba on its global points of sale, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, and CheapTickets.

“We have been working around the clock with our partners to be able to offer this iconic, culture-rich destination to our global customers, with the added convenience of online booking through a trusted travel partner,” said Mario Ribera, Vice President of Market Management for Latin America. “As one of the first US companies to offer hotel bookings in Cuba for individual travellers, we are well-poised to bring new consumers into the market, further strengthening the value proposition with our partners.”

US and non-US travellers can research and book their Cuba accommodations in compliance with OFAC regulations on Expedia points-of-sale globally, with US travellers certifying that their travel falls under one of 12 categories of authorised travel.

These include family visits, travel for government work, journalism, professional research, humanitarian work and educational activities, and ‘people-to-people’ educational travel, among others, and with non-US travellers confirming that they are not subject to US jurisdiction.