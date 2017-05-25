News

Expedia Now Offers Hotels in Cuba Through Global Platforms

Expedia Now Offers Hotels in Cuba Through Global Platforms

Expedia has announced that travellers can now book hotels in Cuba on its global points of sale, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, and CheapTickets.

“We have been working around the clock with our partners to be able to offer this iconic, culture-rich destination to our global customers, with the added convenience of online booking through a trusted travel partner,” said Mario Ribera, Vice President of Market Management for Latin America. “As one of the first US companies to offer hotel bookings in Cuba for individual travellers, we are well-poised to bring new consumers into the market, further strengthening the value proposition with our partners.”

US and non-US travellers can research and book their Cuba accommodations in compliance with OFAC regulations on Expedia points-of-sale globally, with US travellers certifying that their travel falls under one of 12 categories of authorised travel.

These include family visits, travel for government work, journalism, professional research, humanitarian work and educational activities, and ‘people-to-people’ educational travel, among others, and with non-US travellers confirming that they are not subject to US jurisdiction.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Aerial image

Turkish Airlines and Island Marketing Present the Maldives in Dublin and Cork

Michael FloodMay 25, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agent Licence, Renews Another

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Princess Cruises Royal Princess

Princess Cruises Launches Euro Pricing for Irish Agents

Michael FloodMay 25, 2017
Read More
ASM Your Car Hire

Norma is Your Car Hire April Winner

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Starts 10-Day €99 Sale on Ireland-USA Flights

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
CLIA 2016 Year In Review

CLIA Official 2016 Global Passenger Numbers Exceed Projections

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Emirates-A380

Emirates to Operate A380 on All Services to Beijing and Shanghai

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Finnair In-Flight Menus 1

Finnair Celebrates Finland’s Centenary with New In-flight Menus

Neil SteedmanMay 25, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews May 2017 Story 1

Cork Airport’s First Direct Transatlantic Route – a Closer Look

Neil SteedmanMay 24, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland