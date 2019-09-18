News

Expedia TAAP Dynamic Incentive Model for Accommodation-Only Bookings

Expedia TAAP Dynamic Incentive Model for Accommodation-Only Bookings

For Accommodation-Only bookings, Expedia TAAP has a dynamic incentive model allowing agents to earn more.

Dynamic incentive is more of a revenue sharing model, calculated using a number of factors such as hotel supplier, trip dates, availability and room rate plans. The icons show you how much you will earn.

There is also a filter that you can use to search for the properties on Expedia TAAP on which you will earn the most. As a result, you can now earn more than when we used to offer a flat percentage. You can filter for Premium and Premium Plus options to maximise your earnings.

