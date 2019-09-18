Expedia TAAP Global Customer Operations

We host monthly webinar training session for our travel partners. The webinars offer opportunities for travel agents to listen and learn. They help you optimise the use of this powerful tool and increase your ancillary revenues.

They provide new ideas and information as to how our affiliates can achieve clear outcomes to improve business performance. We can also accommodate in-house training on request. If you would like to be added to the invitation list or need in-house training, please contact taexpediaie@atts.ie.

Our Global Customer Operations team provides you with specialised reservations support, allowing you to focus on your core business. Our Reservation Team are able to resolve any issues quicker because we have a direct relationship with suppliers. To assist with your booking amendments and cancellations, assistance/questions about bookings and booking escalations and relocations, you can call our dedicated Call Centre on 01 517 1525 (option 2).

If you are interested in becoming an Expedia TAAP Affiliate, please contact your dedicated Expedia TAAP Dublin team, Tel: 01 517 1525 (option 1) or email: taexpediaie@atts.ie. We can assist with Expedia TAAP training and account or earnings related questions.