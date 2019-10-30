Expedia TAAP – One of 13 Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

The 28th ITTN Awards, Ireland’s travel industry ‘Oscars’ taking place on Friday 22nd November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, has four Headline Sponsors (Emirates, Hertz, Malta Tourist Authority, and the Spanish Tourist Office), nine Sponsors (Cork Airport, Expedia TAAP, Las Vegas CVA, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, Thailand, The Travel Corporation, and Turkish Airlines), and two Supporting Companies (Clayton Hotels and Grant Thornton).

The Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Programme (Expedia TAAP) offers agents a wide breadth of quality travel products, competitive rates and impressive availability. The ready-built platform is constantly optimised to drive ease of use and deliver a world-class booking experience. Expedia TAAP’s industry-leading technology, personalised service and access to unique inventory and planning tools empower agents and agency managers to grow their business.

You can find the perfect match for your travellers by tapping into the same travel supply as on the Expedia B2C site. The global travel supply on Expedia TAAP includes:

600,000+ accommodations in 200+ countries

35+ types of accommodation including vacation rentals

500+ airlines including low-cost carriers, covering 6,500+ airports

175+ car rental companies with a presence in 3,000+ locations

35,000+ tours, activities, attractions and adventures

Receive impressive rates and last-minute availability that will keep your travellers coming back to you again and again:

650,000+ promotional rates

Package Rates, which offer an average of 15% off accommodation

Member-only Deals, which offer an average 10% discount on thousands of travel products

Flexible cancellation policies and payment options

Book accommodation right up until 23.59 on the day of check-in

Provide a world-class booking experience for agents from end-to-end:

Intuitive search results to get you the most relevant options the first time, every time

Quickly refine your search with powerful sort and filter options

Benefit from having visibility of estimated earnings before booking

Easily find the important details to make the right decision with rich and accurate content

Instant booking confirmations – there is no need to reconfirm bookings

Create and send traveller vouchers in under 20 seconds with the Itinerary Builder

Modify reservations online in under one minute with the self-service Booking Manager

Enterprise-level specialist support for agents and travellers – we are with you every step of the way

We host monthly webinar training sessions for our travel partners. The webinars offer opportunities for travel agents to listen and learn. They help you to optimise the use of this powerful tool and increase your ancillary revenues. They provide new ideas and information as to how our affiliates can achieve clear outcomes to improve business performance. We can also accommodate in-house training on request. If you would like to be added to the invitation list or need in-house training, please contact taexpediaie@atts.ie.

Our Global Customer Operations team provides you with specialised reservations support allowing you to focus on your core business. Our Reservations Team is able to resolve any issues quicker because we have a direct relationship with suppliers. To assist with your booking amendments and cancellations, assistance/questions about bookings and booking escalations and relocations, you can call our dedicated Call Centre on 01 517 1525 (option2).

If you are interested in becoming an Expedia TAAP Affiliate, please contact your dedicated Expedia TAAP Dublin team, Tel: 01 517 1525 (option1) or email: taexpediaie@atts.ie. We can assist with Expedia TAAP training and account or earnings related questions.