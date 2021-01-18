News

Expedia/TAAP Travel Agents’ Competition

Expedia/TAAP Travel Agents’ Competition

Travel agent members of Expedia/Travel Agents Affiliates Programme (TAAP) could win a B&B overnight stay for two in Brooks Hotel in Dublin, plus exclusive use of the hotel’s private cinema.

Every booking made on www.expedia.ie/taap in January, February and March is entered into a draw, with the winner drawn by lot at the end of March. The more bookings made, the better the chance of winning.

There’s no need to submit an entry as Expedia/TAAP will do it automatically.

Log on to www.expedia.ie/taap

One entry per booking and the prize is subject to availability and date restrictions will apply.

The prize cannot be exchanged for cash and travel professionals must make the booking on www.expedia.ie/taap website.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Children Fly Free With Etihad

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airlines Gets Five-Star Covid Safety Rating

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Seychelles Makes Plans to Open Up to the World

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

No Mask? Drop and Give Me Twenty!

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

British Tourism & Travel Show postponed until September 2021

Michael FloodJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Tokyo World’s Most Instagrammable Place

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Eurostar ‘at risk’ Without Help

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Travel Professionals Paint Bleak But Defiant Picture

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Service Starts Two Months Early in Brexit-Beating Move

Fionn DavenportJanuary 18, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland