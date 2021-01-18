Expedia/TAAP Travel Agents’ Competition

Travel agent members of Expedia/Travel Agents Affiliates Programme (TAAP) could win a B&B overnight stay for two in Brooks Hotel in Dublin, plus exclusive use of the hotel’s private cinema.

Every booking made on www.expedia.ie/taap in January, February and March is entered into a draw, with the winner drawn by lot at the end of March. The more bookings made, the better the chance of winning.

There’s no need to submit an entry as Expedia/TAAP will do it automatically.

Log on to www.expedia.ie/taap

One entry per booking and the prize is subject to availability and date restrictions will apply.

The prize cannot be exchanged for cash and travel professionals must make the booking on www.expedia.ie/taap website.