News

Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Programme

Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Programme

Why should you become an Expedia TAAP Member? Expedia TAAP offers very competitive rates and great commission on hotels, plus extra commission incentives on packages and activities. Offer your clients the same rates that they see on Expedia or better! Plus you earn commission!

With Expedia TAAP’s new dynamic hotel commission programme, TAAP members can optimise earnings on hotel bookings. We offer the largest travel inventory, with access to over 500,000 hotels and more than 400 airlines.

The Expedia TAAP system is fast and flexible with an easy to use web-based platform and real-time reservations.

With Expedia TAAP you have a safe partnership, you can count on our dedicated call centre available to support TAAP affiliates and also your Dublin office support team. Your clients are YOUR clients. Expedia TAAP pledges to honour your agent/client relationship.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Mark Wright and Ben Bouldin to Host Trade Awards on RCI’s Independence of the Seas

Michael FloodApril 25, 2018
Read More

WestJet Encore Wins 2017 Airline Reliability Performance Award

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Silversea Launches Legends of Cruising 2020 World Cruise

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

New Expedia TAAP Dynamic Hotel Commission Programme – Let’s Make Money with Expedia TAAP!

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Free to Join Programme – You Don’t Pay Us, We Pay You!

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

A Win-Win Deal

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Fabulous Rates Available to the USA

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

You Are Not Alone! Your Local Partner Support Team is Here to Help

Neil SteedmanApril 25, 2018
Read More

Turkish Airlines Hosts the Trade at Aviva Stadium

Neil SteedmanApril 24, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland