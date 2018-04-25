Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Programme

Why should you become an Expedia TAAP Member? Expedia TAAP offers very competitive rates and great commission on hotels, plus extra commission incentives on packages and activities. Offer your clients the same rates that they see on Expedia or better! Plus you earn commission!

With Expedia TAAP’s new dynamic hotel commission programme, TAAP members can optimise earnings on hotel bookings. We offer the largest travel inventory, with access to over 500,000 hotels and more than 400 airlines.

The Expedia TAAP system is fast and flexible with an easy to use web-based platform and real-time reservations.

With Expedia TAAP you have a safe partnership, you can count on our dedicated call centre available to support TAAP affiliates and also your Dublin office support team. Your clients are YOUR clients. Expedia TAAP pledges to honour your agent/client relationship.