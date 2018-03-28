Sunway Promotes the Experience of Menorca

Just under 180,000 Irish visitors took a holiday on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Menorca last year, which makes it one of the most popular family destinations in Spain. It has been said that there is something about Menorca that is hard to explain, that it has be experienced.

Menorca is a paradise for people of all ages, but especially for children, who will take magical memories away with them. As well as playgrounds, swimming pools and entertainment in hotels and apartments, a great place for having fun is on the beach. Menorca is known for its beautiful unspoilt sandy beaches and has over 40 of them! The majority have good snack bars and restaurants for refreshing drinks and tasty lunches.