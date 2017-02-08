News

Experience Nova Scotia with €280 Agent Fare + 1

ASL Airlines France invites Irish travel agency staff plus one companion to explore this exciting new destination for Irish travellers. Nova Scotia has a huge inventory of attractions, fun things to do outdoors, amazing landscapes, and a fascinating history.

Nova Scotia offers 33 magnificent golf courses

For only €280 per person return (excluding taxes), you and a companion can fly from Dublin to Halifax with ASL,www.aslairlines.fr/en. Go whale watching, raft the rushing waves of the world’s highest tides, eat sumptuous lobster washed down with delicious local wines – the list is endless and the choice is yours!

La Vista Restaurant at Atlantica Hotel & Marina Oak Island hosts summer lobster boils on Sundays

The €280 return fare includes:

  • Meals and drinks onboard
  • Luggage allowance: 20kg in Economy Class

To book, contact ATTS Travel Representation Solutions, T: 01 882 8680, E: sales@atts.ie

Whale watching in Nova Scotia

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

