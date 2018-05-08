Explore Over 400 Miles of Coastline in the Ocean State

What Rhode Island lacks In land mass, it more than makes up for in seashore.

Fly non-stop from Cork Airport, one of Europe’s friendliest, award-winning airports, to the Ocean State in the USA with Norwegian Air from as little as €129 one-way and explore over 400 miles of coastline.

Containing everything from dramatic cliffs to sandy dunes, not to mention some of the best beaches in New England, Rhode Island beaches consistently rank among the best, thanks not only to their top-notch sand and surf, but also to the charming beach towns and villages that are always just a short drive away.

Narragansett Bay, the crown jewel of Rhode Island, was named one of the top 12 adventure destinations in the world by National Geographic in 2012. The bay attracts tens of thousands searching for beauty and adventure, especially along South County’s shoreline.

Rhode Island is the gateway to New England, with Cape Cod being one of its premier beach destinations, which has been capturing the imagination of holidaymakers young and old for many generations. Jutting into the Atlantic Ocean from the easternmost edge of Massachusetts, this crescent-shaped peninsula has a timeless appeal. It is a favourite family-friendly summer escape for travellers in search of a beach getaway and relaxation.

