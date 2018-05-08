News

Explore Rhode Island and Massachusetts in New England

Visit Rhode Island, the USA’s Ocean State, and neighbouring Massachusetts, direct from Cork Airport with Norwegian Air.

Norwegian operates a three-times weekly service to Providence, the capital of Rhode Island.

Newport, which is twinned with Kinsale, is a short distance away and is a city set on Aquidneck Island. Its yacht-filled harbour hosted the America’s Cup, a renowned annual sailing regatta, for many years. Newport is also known for the Gilded Age mansions lining Bellevue Avenue, some of which are now museums. The most famous is The Breakers, an 1895 mansion patterned after a Renaissance palace.

From Providence you can easily explore the neighbouring State of Massachusetts. Take a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, south of Cape Cod, which is an affluent island that becomes the summer haven for many celebrities.

Nantucket is also in easy reach and is home to harbours, dramatic cliffs, beaches and stunning old mansions. So, if you are looking for some nightlife with friends or a fun-filled weekend with family, Nantucket has got it all.

Or head north to Boston, a history lover’s dream and only an hour away from Providence, and explore its past. Whether you are looking to take in the skyline or enjoy art, visit a museum or spend the day getting pampered, you are sure to find what you want in Boston.

Fares start from €129 one-way. To book flights, visit www.norwegian.com/ie

