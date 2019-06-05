Explore Three New Destinations this Summer with Aer Lingus from Cork Airport

Cork Airport Welcomed the Addition of Lisbon, Nice and Dubrovnik to the Aer Lingus Summer 2019 Schedule.

Cork Airport welcomed the addition of Lisbon, Nice and Dubrovnik to the Aer Lingus summer 2019 schedule. The year-round service from Cork Airport to Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal’s main international gateway, commenced in October 2018, twice-weekly flights to Nice, France commenced on 17 April 2019, scheduled on Wednesdays and Sundays, and the new service to Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, took off from Cork Airport on 4 May 2019.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “Aer Lingus is our longest serving airline partner. We are delighted to see the airline continuing to grow and invest in Cork with Nice and Dubrovnik flights, along with the commencement of its new year-round Lisbon route. This now brings to 22 the number of routes served by Aer Lingus from Cork Airport.

“Scheduled Lisbon, Nice and Dubrovnik connections from Cork have been among the top-requested destinations from passengers across the south of Ireland. We are delighted that these routes are now available from Cork Airport, giving travellers greater choice, along with the award-winning customer service, convenience and punctuality that the airport offers.”

To book Aer Lingus flights, visit www.aerlingus.com