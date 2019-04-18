Exploring the Wild Atlantic Way on Route 350

Fancy exploring the Wild Atlantic Way in the west of Ireland by public transport? Now you have the choice to combine your bus ticket with a boat trip with Bill O Brien’s Doolin Ferry Company along the Cliffs of Moher or to the Aran Island of Inis Oirr.

Bus Éireann’s Route 350 is a scenic service from Galway via Doolin and onwards to the Cliffs of Moher visitor centre and then on to Ennis. It enables visitors to take public transport through the striking Burren landscape coastal route, and through local towns and villages of Lahinch, Doolin, Ballyvaughan, Kinvara enroute to Ennis from Galway City.

Customers can avail of two combined ticket options bus and boat tours:

One Hour Cliffs of Moher cruise @ €35.50

Aran Island of Inis Oirr @ €38.50

The Route 350/Boat Tour or Island Trip combination ticket is a great value day trip option to visit Ireland’s most popular tours destinations along the popular Wild Atlantic Way. Tickets can be purchased onboard the Route 350 service or from the Travel Centre in Eyre Square, Galway. Customers travelling in groups are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

To view the full Route 350 timetable visit www.buseireann.ie and customers should be advised that they can get up to 30% saving on cash fares by using their Leap Card.

The Route 350 also provides a vital public transport connection service. This includes high frequency services with early departures from Galway, connections available at both Galway and Ennis to the wider public transport network, including routes to Shannon Airport. The service level includes:

4 daily services from Galway and Ennis via Doolin in each direction

5 daily services from both Doolin and Galway

5 daily services from Doolin and Ennis via the Cliffs of Moher

Brian Connolly, Bus Éireann, Regional Operations Manager, West said: “Explore the Wild Atlantic Way on this magnificent and scenic bus route. Whether you are surfing in Lahinch, walking in the Burren or camping in Doolin, the Route 350 caters for all your leisure needs. The bus route incorporates the Cliffs of Moher, which is a natural masterpiece must see, and also travels along the ‘Clare Coast’, which stretches from buzzing Galway along the coast to the lovely towns of Kinvara, Ballyvaughan, Doolin Lahinch, and Ennis.”