Exploring Vacations Ceases to Trade

RTS Travel Ltd, trading as Exploring Vacations, has ceased to trade as of Thursday 13th September 2018. A notice posted on the company’s website states: “The Board of the Company intends to convene a meeting of creditors, to be held on 03 October 2018, at which a Liquidator will be appointed to the Company. Notice of the Creditors Meeting will sent to all creditors in due course.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience that may be caused to our customers by the Company ceasing to trade. If you have any questions please email customercare@exploringvacations.com and we will endeavour to assist you.”

The company was set up by Directors Robin Shortt and Russell Shortt in 2010 with a registered address at Area B, Forest Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath. The company number is 493029 and it last filed accounts on 9th January 2018. RTS Travel Ltd was not listed by the Commission for Aviation Regulation as having either a travel agent or tour operator licence. Much of the company’s business was arranging accommodation in Ireland for US visitors.