Extensive Air France And KLM Route Network Opens Cork Airport Up To Over 220+ Destinations Worldwide

Travel onward to 220+ destinations worldwide with Air France and KLM.

The Air France flight from Cork Airport, which has been expanded to operate year-round, will not only link Cork to France, but also connect passengers from the south of Ireland to Air France’s extensive network of over 180 destinations worldwide via the international hub of Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Passengers will be able to easily connect to destinations such as Geneva, Toulouse, Munich, Rome and Berlin.

Long-haul passengers will benefit from a recently improved range of Air France products and services, both on the ground and onboard. This includes three cabins: Economy Class, with ergonomically designed seats; Economy Comfort, which provides passengers with additional legroom and extra seat recline; and Business Class, with a full lie-flat bed.

Additionally, KLM continues its codeshare for all destinations beyond Amsterdam, with passengers connecting to their network via the Aer Lingus service from Cork. KLM, in conjunction with Air France, now offers seamless ticketing from Cork through both its hubs in Amsterdam and Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Passengers can fly long-haul from Cork Airport via the Air France and KLM hubs to worldwide destinations such as Bangkok, Cape Town, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York and Vancouver, or connect easily to the rest of Europe to destinations such as Frankfurt, Rome, Greece and Scandinavia.

Fly with KLM or Air France and passengers will get the opportunity to become a member of one of the best loyalty programmes in the travel industry worldwide, according to travellers and travel experts. Every time you travel with Air France, KLM and partner flights, you earn Miles. You can spend them on reward flights and a whole range of extra options, products and convenient services. Plus, the more you fly, the closer you get to the next tier levels – Silver, Gold and Platinum – which means enjoying even more exclusive perks.

