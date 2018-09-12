Extensive Air France Route Network Opens Cork Airport to More Than 180 Destinations Worldwide

Travel onward to 180 destinations worldwide with Air France.

The daily Air France flight from Cork Airport, which has been expanded to operate year-round, will not only link Cork to France, but also connect passengers from the south of Ireland to Air France’s extensive network of over 180 destinations worldwide via the international hub of Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Passengers will be able to easily connect to destinations such as Geneva, Toulouse, Nice, Rome and Berlin.

Long-haul passengers will benefit from a recently improved range of Air France products and services, both on the ground and onboard. This includes three cabins: Economy Class with ergonomically designed seats; Economy Comfort, which provides passengers with additional legroom and extra seat recline; and Business Class with a full lie-flat bed.

Fares start from €129 return to Paris in Economy Class, including all taxes.

To book flights, visit www.airfrance.ie. For more information on Cork Airport, see www.corkairport.com.