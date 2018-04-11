News

Extensive Air France Route Network Opens Cork Airport Up to Over 180 Destinations Worldwide

Travel onward to 180 destinations worldwide with Air France.

The daily Air France flight from Cork Airport, which has now been expanded to operate year-round from 26th May 2018, will not only link Cork to France, but also connect passengers from the south of Ireland to Air France’s extensive network of over 180 destinations worldwide via the international hub of Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Passengers will be able to easily connect to destinations such as Brussels, Nice, Rome and Berlin.

All flights will be operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer 170 aircraft, carrying up to 76 passengers. Fares start from €129 return in Economy, including all taxes and charges. To book flights, visit: www.airfrance.ie

