Extra Busy Easter Weekend at Cork Airport

Over 70,000 passengers will travel through Cork Airport this Easter holiday weekend. Today, Thursday 18 April (Holy Thursday), is expected to be particularly busy for departures and arrivals. Passengers travelling during the Easter break are advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight and go directly to the security screening area once checked in.

There are changes to Cork Airport’s internal road layout, which includes a new set down lane. Drivers are advised that they can set down for up to 15 minutes free on the forecourt before tariffs apply.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “We are delighted that this Easter break will see such huge passenger numbers going through our terminal. Earlier this week, the Irish Aviation Authority released positive figures showing the number of flights through Cork Airport was up 9% during the first quarter of 2019, the largest increase of all Irish airports. These strong figures are a testament to the ongoing work being done at Cork Airport to increase passenger numbers through greater route options and connectivity. It has been an incredibly positive start to the year, for what will be our fourth year of consecutive growth and we are committed to continuing this throughout 2019 and beyond.”

Over 50 routes are on offer over the course of the year from Cork Airport, which includes the new Aer Lingus service to Nice that commenced yesterday, Wednesday 17 April. Summer flights to Zurich, Switzerland, with SWISS also started yesterday.