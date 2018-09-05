News

Fabulous Rates Available to the USA

Want to have fun in the sun? Go wild? Visit the city that never sleeps? Theme Parks? In the USA you can find big cities, wild nature, beach holidays and much more for your clients!

With Expedia TAAP Travel Agent Affiliate members can access great rates for hotels across the USA – such as Miami from €50 per night, Las Vegas from €60, Philadelphia from €60, and New York from €60 (as per search made on 2nd August 2018)!

You can earn commission on flights, hotels and activities all in the same portal! Don’t miss our special rates available on the Expedia TAAP website. As a Silver, Gold and Platinum member you can also access our Expedia TAAP New Hotel Package Rates.

Don’t forget: A resort fee is mostly found in tourist destinations in the USA. When you book a hotel in the USA on Expedia TAAP, you usually see ‘Resort fee’ at checkout in your price summary, which is not included in the advertised price on Expedia TAAP. Normally the resort fee is charged to your clients by the hotel separately.

