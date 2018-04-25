News

Fabulous Rates Available to the USA

Do your clients want to have fun in the sun? Go wild? Visit the city that never sleeps? Theme parks? In the USA you can find big cities, wild nature, beach holidays and much more for your clients. With Expedia TAAP Travel Agent Affiliate members can access great rates for hotels across the USA – Miami from €40* per night, Las Vegas from €50*, Philadelphia from €50*, New York from €60*!

You can earn commission on flights, hotels and activities, all in the same portal. Don’t miss our special rates available on the Expedia TAAP website.

As a Silver, Gold and Platinum member you can also access our Expedia TAAP New Hotel Package Rates.

(* As per search made on 18th April 2018.)

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

