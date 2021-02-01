Fáilte Ireland Unveils €55 million Aid Package for Tourism Industry

The scheme is aimed at those businesses that did not qualify for the government’s COVID Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) or other Fáilte Ireland aid packages and will include individual grants of between €3,750 up to €200,000.

The first phase of the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme will kick off on 11 February and will be primarily focused on outdoor businesses, cruise hire firms, golf courses that attracts tourists, not-for-profit visitor attractions and eligible caravan and camping providers – a total of between 1,200 and 1,600 businesses, according to Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly.

To be eligible for the scheme:

a business’ monthly turnover from October 2020 to January 2021 must be less than 25% of its average monthly turnover in 2019

the business must have a minimum annual turnover of €50,000 and minimum fixed costs of 10% of turnover

the business must not be eligible to apply for the CRSS or have received funding through the Fáilte Ireland Coach Tourism Business Continuity Scheme or Ireland Based Inbound Agents Business Continuity Scheme

Speaking at the launch, Catherine Martin said the scheme “will be important to help those strategically important tourism businesses that are ineligible for other supports”.

“The government will continue to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and ensure that appropriate supports are in place. We are now developing tourism for survival through the pandemic and recovery in the medium and long term,” she added.