News

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Falcon Holidays Has New Head of Ireland

Belinda Vazquez, currently Head of Ancillaries & Commercial Business Development for TUI UK & Ireland, has been appointed as Head of Ireland for Falcon, Thomson and Crystal Holidays, where she will assume responsibility for the management of the TUI business in Ireland. Belinda will work together on a transition plan with current Head of Ireland Chris Logan, who recently took up a new role as Managing Director of Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes and Mountains in the UK.

Chris said: “We are delighted with the appointment of Belinda Vazquez as the new Head of Ireland. She brings a wealth of leadership, strategic and operational experience with her, having been with the business for 18 years. Over the next couple of weeks she and I will work together to agree a transition plan that will allow me to step away from my role in Ireland.”

“I am delighted to be appointed as Head of Ireland for Falcon, Thomson and Crystal,” said Belinda. “I look forward to working with the Irish management team and the rest of the business to ensure its continued success into the future.”

Belinda joined TUI in 1998, starting her career in the Yield sector working across various destinations in both Early and Late Trading, and then moved into a role managing the Canaries where she built up experience in Product & Purchasing. Before taking on her most recent role as Head of Ancillaries, Belinda worked in Aviation Planning, and has also worked in distribution and technology roles. Belinda brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of the business to her new role as Head of Ireland.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Big New Year Global Sale

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
SuperBreak January 2017 Campaign

SuperBreak Launches Free Deals Campaign with Iceland Incentive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
A330-200 Air Transat RR V06_NOUV_R1-1

Air Transat Seat Sale from Dublin to Canada

Neil SteedmanJanuary 13, 2017
Read More
Swiss Irish Business Association Home Page

Catherine Grennell-Whyte is Honoured by SIBA

Michael FloodJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Appoints General Manager for UK, Ireland & Benelux

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance, Ross Waters, Tour America

Ross is Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico December Winner

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
orrs-travel-1

Orr’s Travel Holds Travel Show in Holywood

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Arriving Passengers

Dublin Airport Sets New Record with 28m Passengers Last Year

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More
las-vegas

Las Vegas Announces Record Breaking 2016 Visitor Numbers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 12, 2017
Read More

Daily Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

25th Irish Travel Trade Awards

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland