Fall in Love with Slovenia withTUI

Tucked away in the heart of Europe, Slovenia is a little-known country that hides a treasure trove of beauty and culture. Considering Slovenia is 3 times smaller than Ireland, it's incredible how much diverse scenery can be found here – imposing mountains, glacial lakes, mysterious caves and rolling hills, plus unique towns and cities that beg to be explored. You'll get a friendly welcome from the locals wherever you roam, and head home bursting with stories of natural wonders, cultural hotspots and mouth-watering food. We dare you not to fall in love with Slovenia. Once upon a time… Fairy tales come to life in the dazzling landscapes of Slovenia. Your camera will never be far from your hand – and nowhere is more photographed than Lake Bled. This emerald lake, surrounded by mountains, and with a tiny island in the centre, is the epitome of picture-perfect views. Limestone particles are responsible for the lake's vivid colour, and tinge the waters of the Soča and Ljubljanica rivers. Head further into the Triglav National Park, spread across the peaks and valleys of the Julian Alps, to find an endless bounty of rugged trees, blooming wildflowers and jagged gorges. And dive deeper into the earth to explore the fantastical Postojna or Škocjan caves, carved out of the Karst region's Swiss cheese-like rock. History and harmony The influence of neighbouring Italy, Austria, Croatia and Hungary has crept across the border over the centuries, resulting in a vibrant swirl of cultures that's evident throughout Slovenian villages, towns and cities. Iconic Bled, authentic Bohinj and lively Kranjska Gora invite you to explore traditional architecture, frescoed churches and local museums – with plenty of pavement cafés and shops to stop at along the way. Legends live on here too – from Predjama Castle, once owned by Slovenia's version of Robin Hood, to the peak of Mount Triglav, home to the mythical buck, Zlatorog. Ljubljana, is a bustling cosmopolitan hub with a traditional soul, where chatter fills the cobbled streets, dragons guard the bridges, and a proud castle keeps watch from above.

