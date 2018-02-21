Familiarisation Trips Around the World

In the past year alone, 29 Travel Counsellors have taken educational trips to South Africa, Orlando, Boston, Abu Dhabi, Peru, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Washington DC and Doha, while 10 jetted off to Sri Lanka and Jamaica on exclusive Travel Counsellor fam trips. This spring, some Travel Counsellors will be seen in Morocco, Canada (including the Rocky Mountaineer), and South Africa.

As a company, we have a lot to be grateful for and we are delighted that we work so closely with some fantastic suppliers who are so happy with our sales that they always want a Travel Counsellor as a guest on one of their fam trips.

Of course, being a Travel Counsellor and in control of your own business means that you decide what your holiday entitlement is. You don’t have to ask anyone for time off, so once you can plan your work and personal life around the trip, it’s down to you. We have a ‘buddy system’ in place so that a Travel Counsellor colleague can look after your business while you are away, and you can return the favour when they need a break or wish to avail of a work trip.

Recently three of our Irish Travel Counsellors, Jennifer O’Brien, Claudia Lane and Kathy O’Sullivan (above), along with five other international Travel Counsellors, experienced the beautiful highlights of the South American jewel of Peru. This 12-night itinerary included stops in seven cities, taking in an archaeological complex of Pachacamac in Lima and a boat ride to the Ballestas Islands, where our Travel Counsellors were fortunate to spot sea lions, pelicans, and Humboldt penguins. For some adventure, the Travel Counsellors were transported at high speeds deep into the desert, on the thrilling and beautiful sand-boarding tour. Later they explored the Arequipa series of volcanic cones that dominate the city skyline and travelled to the ‘Birthplace of the sun’ – Lake Titicaca and the Island Uros. Of course, a trip to Peru would not be complete without a visit to the awe-inspiring Machu Pichu, and the El Valle Sagrado hidden in the foothills of Cuzco.

We believe that seeing more of the world helps you to sell more and it is a proven fact that every time someone returns from an educational, sales to that destination increase almost immediately. Our Travel Counsellors work hard all year round and we always encourage them to avail of familiarisation trips.

One of our Travel Counsellors, Jennifer O’Brien, put together this video from our fam trip to Peru last year:

Watch the video ‘Educational Visit to Peru with Travel Counsellors’ here: