News

Familiarisation Trips Around the World

Familiarisation Trips Around the World

In the past year alone, 29 Travel Counsellors have taken educational trips to South Africa, Orlando, Boston, Abu Dhabi, Peru, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Washington DC and Doha, while 10 jetted off to Sri Lanka and Jamaica on exclusive Travel Counsellor fam trips. This spring, some Travel Counsellors will be seen in Morocco, Canada (including the Rocky Mountaineer), and South Africa.

As a company, we have a lot to be grateful for and we are delighted that we work so closely with some fantastic suppliers who are so happy with our sales that they always want a Travel Counsellor as a guest on one of their fam trips.

Of course, being a Travel Counsellor and in control of your own business means that you decide what your holiday entitlement is. You don’t have to ask anyone for time off, so once you can plan your work and personal life around the trip, it’s down to you. We have a ‘buddy system’ in place so that a Travel Counsellor colleague can look after your business while you are away, and you can return the favour when they need a break or wish to avail of a work trip.

Recently three of our Irish Travel Counsellors, Jennifer O’Brien, Claudia Lane and Kathy O’Sullivan (above), along with five other international Travel Counsellors, experienced the beautiful highlights of the South American jewel of Peru. This 12-night itinerary included stops in seven cities, taking in an archaeological complex of Pachacamac in Lima and a boat ride to the Ballestas Islands, where our Travel Counsellors were fortunate to spot sea lions, pelicans, and Humboldt penguins. For some adventure, the Travel Counsellors were transported at high speeds deep into the desert, on the thrilling and beautiful sand-boarding tour. Later they explored the Arequipa series of volcanic cones that dominate the city skyline and travelled to the ‘Birthplace of the sun’ – Lake Titicaca and the Island Uros. Of course, a trip to Peru would not be complete without a visit to the awe-inspiring Machu Pichu, and the El Valle Sagrado hidden in the foothills of Cuzco.

We believe that seeing more of the world helps you to sell more and it is a proven fact that every time someone returns from an educational, sales to that destination increase almost immediately. Our Travel Counsellors work hard all year round and we always encourage them to avail of familiarisation trips.

One of our Travel Counsellors, Jennifer O’Brien, put together this video from our fam trip to Peru last year:

Watch the video ‘Educational Visit to Peru with Travel Counsellors’ here:

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Counsellors Ian Walsh, Roger Barrett and Robert Kiernan at the 2017 Travel Counsellors Ireland Conference in Fota Island Resort, Cork

What It Means to Be a Travel Counsellor

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
Travel Counsellor Melanie Cahill (centre) with Sales Support Executive Ciara MacConnell and Travel Counsellor Diane Bowman at the 2017 Travel Counsellors Ireland Conference in Fota Island Resort, Cork

Returning to Travel with Travel Counsellors

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
Travel Counsellors Lorraine Lawless, Rosemary Chawke and Sue Cahill at the Top TC Event in The K Club, Co Kildare

Travel Counsellors Events Build Relationships

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
Travel Counsellor Eoin Walsh, who is celebrating his first year with Travel Counsellors this April

Being Your Own Boss with Travel Counsellors

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
Travel Counsellor Mary Foyle speaking at the Global Travel Counsellors Conference in Manchester

‘Growing Your Business’ – with Mary Foyle

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
SuperBreak Tower of London

SuperBreak Introduces Six New London Bundles

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
Travelport NDC Content

Travelport Announces New Products Enabling Airlines and Agents in NDC Era

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways A350-1000

Qatar Airways Takes Delivery of World’s First Airbus A350-1000

Neil SteedmanFebruary 21, 2018
Read More
IMG_3924-001

Get Ready for Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas

Michael FloodFebruary 20, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland