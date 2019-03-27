Family Holiday to Alton Towers Resort & Cbeebies Land with Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries is offering family holiday packages to Britain’s popular theme park, Alton Towers Resort & Cbeebies Land in Staffordshire, which is now open with a new ‘Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop’ ride.

The theme park includes a number of new attractions for 2019 and would be great for an Easter family getaway. At Cbeebies Land, the new ‘Peter Rabbit Hippity Hop’ ride features the mischievous bunny Peter Rabbit and his friends Benjamin and Lily.

April will see the arrival of the Teletubbies, who will be performing a brand new live show, exclusive to guests at CBeebies Land. The twice-daily performances in ‘Big Fun Showtime’ will see children and families join Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a musical extravaganza, the ‘Teletubbies Big Band Live Show’.

Irish Ferries is offering a three-night stay between now and 20 May 2019 with breakfast in the nearby Best Western Tillington Hall Hotel from €499 for a family of two adults and two children under 11 years sharing a family room. This includes a return car ferry crossing and two full days at Alton Towers Resort & Cbeebies Land.