FAMILY SALE NOW ON

Buy one cruise fare get one 60% off, save up to €140 on their stateroom, and book sailings for children from only €99pp.

It’s the moment you have all been waiting for: Royal Caribbean International’s Family Sale is now on.

Your customers can buy one cruise fare and get one 60% off, save up to €140 on their stateroom, and book sailings for children from only €99pp. So whether there are two, four, six or 10 of them travelling together, it has never been easier for them and their loved ones to have an amazing holiday for an equally amazing price. Offer ends 31st March 2020.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

