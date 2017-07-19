News

Fascinating Culture and History

The Costa Daurada is not only about sun and sea – the two fantastic cities of Tarragona and Barcelona are within easy reach. These beautiful cities are packed with centuries of history, architecture and museums, while modern attractions include great souvenir shops, lively bars and great restaurants.

Tarragona was the capital of Roman Spain and is dominated by a huge seafront amphitheatre, which is considered to be Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. Tarragona is a city that invites you to stay, to find out about its history in some depth and to contemplate its monuments, but above all to enjoy the good life, the Mediterranean sunshine, the cuisine and the traditional festivities that are spread throughout the year.

The Cathedral of Tarragona stands on the site of the 1st-century Roman temple dedicated to Jupiter. It is a pleasing mix of Romanesque, Gothic and Baroque styles with a large beautiful stained glass rose window. It is large, impressive and consists of several chapels, three naves and a huge octagonal dome, and is a highlight of any visit to the city of Tarragona.

Barcelona

Barcelona is one of the most visited cities in Europe and the capital of Modernism where you can find many monuments designed and built by the world-famous architect Antoni Gaudi. The most impressive of Gaudi’s works include the Sagrada Familia, La Pedrera, Casa Batlloand and Park Guell.

In addition, in Barcelona you will also find spectacular Gothic cathedrals and the Basilica of Santa Maria del Mar.

Salou Fountains

Salou’s ornamental fountains are one of the main attractions of the town – and a must-see if you like water shows.

The Illuminated Fountain, which offers a spectacle of water features, light and colours, takes place every night and provides an astonishing show with an unending combination of colours and shapes.

The Cybernetic Fountain presents a game show, synchronised choreography and compositions of water, light and music from well-known pieces of classical music, pop and rock. Water jets emerge to offer whimsical to the beat of music forms.

The Labyrinth Fountain offers a game of water jets that delights the whole family, especially small children and youths. You can try to complete the maze without getting wet – although it is a bit difficult!

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

