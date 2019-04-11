Fast, Easy Access to Holiday Money as ICE Touches Down at Cork Airport

Holidaymakers flying from Cork Airport now have access to highly competitive and convenient foreign currency services from International Currency Exchange. ICE is a world-leading currency exchange provider, with a network of over 350 stores and ATMs in travel hubs across the globe.

ICE’s new store, located between the check-in and arrivals area, is now open and gives travellers convenient and hassle-free access to a wide range of foreign currencies. The branch will be open from 05.30 – 00.00 each day. Travellers can also withdraw Euros, Sterling and Dollars from ICE’s ATM.

Lisa Madden, Country Manager of ICE in Ireland, said: “We are excited to bring the ICE brand to Cork, where we expect high demand for Sterling as well as non-Euro hot spots such as Switzerland, Poland and Turkey.

“Our new store and ATM is the perfect complement to our other airport locations in Ireland and gives holidaymakers yet another easy route to access their travel money, especially for those who may not have had time to plan in advance.”