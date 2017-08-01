News

FBD Now Offers Travel Insurance With 30% Off

FBD has announced its new travel insurance offering, further strengthening its position as a leading insurer for Irish consumers.

Fiona Muldoon

Fiona Muldoon, FBD Chief Executive, and the O’Donovan brothers launch the new travel insurance product

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show continued increases in the numbers of trips Irish people are taking abroad every year. There was an 8% increase in activity in 2016 and numbers are set to rise again in 2017.  FBD’s new product will offer customers a range of different cover options, including annual multi-trip, single trip, family and backpacker. Customers can also avail of optional extras such as winter sports and car hire excess. The new product builds on FBD’s current consumer product range that includes home, car, life and mortgage protection insurance.

To celebrate this launch, FBD is offering customers an introductory 30% discount for online annual multi-trip and single trip policies.  The offer is available until 10th September 2017 and is available on line through www.fbd.ie.

Fiona Muldoon, FBD Group Chief Executive, said: “FBD is committed to delivering the quality products, premium service and value for money that smart Irish consumers have come to expect from us over our 50 years in business.  We are delighted to add to our existing consumer products with this travel insurance offering. The introductory 30% discount offer is great value for money and we hope to see many existing FBD car and home customers take it up, as well as welcoming lots of new customers to FBD.”

