News

FCm and Greenlife Feature in Best Workplaces Lists

FCm and Greenlife Feature in Best Workplaces Lists

FCm Travel Solutions and Greenlife Tours are among six travel and tourism industry companies to feature in The Irish Times/Great Place to Work lists this year.

FCm Travel Solutions was placed 17th in the 20-100 employees section, for the fourth year, while Greenlife Tours, which trades as Caminoways.com and Canariaways.com entered the list for the first time in 35th place.

In the 101-250 employees category, the Conrad Hotel Dublin and the Hilton Dublin Airport Hotel shot straight into this list in fourth and sixth place respectively.

In the 251 or more employees category, Fáilte Ireland entered the list in 27th place, closely followed, in its fourth year, by The Doyle Collection in 28th place.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

ITB Berlin Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Neil SteedmanFebruary 28, 2020
Read More

Europcar and Worldchoice Ireland Sign Preferred Supplier Agreement

Neil SteedmanFebruary 28, 2020
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Announces First-at-Sea Collaboration with F45

Neil SteedmanFebruary 28, 2020
Read More

ITIC Launches Tourism Day: Friday 17th April

Michael FloodFebruary 28, 2020
Read More

British Airways to Remove Single-Use Plastics from Flights

Michael FloodFebruary 27, 2020
Read More

Amadeus Hosts Its Top Agents in Peploe’s

Michael FloodFebruary 27, 2020
Read More

RCCL Deploys Ships in Support of Humanitarian Efforts

Michael FloodFebruary 27, 2020
Read More

ITTN’s Top Travel Deals – 27th February 2020

Neil SteedmanFebruary 27, 2020
Read More

ASM Ireland Appointed GSA for Arena River Cruises

Neil SteedmanFebruary 27, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland