FCm and Greenlife Feature in Best Workplaces Lists

FCm Travel Solutions and Greenlife Tours are among six travel and tourism industry companies to feature in The Irish Times/Great Place to Work lists this year.

FCm Travel Solutions was placed 17th in the 20-100 employees section, for the fourth year, while Greenlife Tours, which trades as Caminoways.com and Canariaways.com entered the list for the first time in 35th place.

In the 101-250 employees category, the Conrad Hotel Dublin and the Hilton Dublin Airport Hotel shot straight into this list in fourth and sixth place respectively.

In the 251 or more employees category, Fáilte Ireland entered the list in 27th place, closely followed, in its fourth year, by The Doyle Collection in 28th place.