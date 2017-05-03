Feel Free

Holidays for the cost-conscious? Not only German Rail has bargains: most cities in Germany offer Tourist Cards. Once purchased (online or at local tourist offices) they allow free or reduced travel on local transport, entrance to museums and local sights, as well as informative maps and folders on what’s not to be missed.

Lunch for under a fiver? German butchers and bakers offer tasty sweet and savoury snacks for those on the go. Or try a department store for an inexpensive hot alternative.

PHOTO: Dresden DB train (Copyright: B Hänssler)