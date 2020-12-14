Feel the Romance in Barbados

The natural beauty of Barbados is the perfect backdrop for any couple wishing to envelop themselves in all things romance! Barbados offers a range of activities for those looking to take a moment and unwind together – and the diverse range of culinary options on the island means your clients will never be at a loss for a place to enjoy that romantic dinner for two.

When it comes to your wedding, just let romance and your imagination run wild – the possibilities are endless! What better way to start a new life than to get married in a place that celebrates living?

Maybe you have always dreamed of a wedding where warm, tropical waters kiss your sand-buried toes, or a genteel plantation home and fields of sugar cane set to stage for your vows. Perhaps an abandoned sugar mill at midnight satisfies your taste for the exotic, or a more traditional ceremony in a church whose foundations were first laid out in the 1600s is your wish. However you have imagined your special day to be, Barbados will surpass your very dream and desire.

For more information about Barbados, visit the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) website at www.visitbarbados.org.